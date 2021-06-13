 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Royal family 'may dissolve' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Experts recently stepped forward to give their thoughts on the future of the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Penny Junor in a Channel 4's programme titled, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty.

“The Queen belongs to a different era, the monarchy was much more secure when she came to the throne. It wasn’t challenged in the way that I think it is today.”

But it is important to note that “The monarch is only there by the consent of the people. If the people really, really, really don’t want a monarchy, then our monarchy will disappear.”

Even well-known historian Ed Owens chimed into the conversation and added, “The Royal Family is caught in this bind from the need in one hand to modernise and embrace modernity and at the same time to maintain those traditional elements of the monarchy as well.”

