Centre should stop dreaming about ruling Sindh: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the Centre should "stop dreaming" about ruling the province.



His remarks came during a press conference in response to comments by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry who accused the ruling PPP of "stealing" Sindh's water and of the Sindh chief minister of resorting to "politics of nationalism".

"The Centre is not only perturbed by the chief minister's capabilities, it is downright petrified," he said.

Shah said that Chaudhry, by speaking ill of Zardari, was attempting to "cement his ties" with the party.

He accused the Centre of hatching conspiracies against the chief minister, who he termed "highly successful" and "powerful".



Shah said that Chaudhry does not have the authority to ask for records pertaining to the NFC Award granted to Sindh. "This is the Sindh Assembly's right — to inquire about very penny spent."

He said that the use of the term "rubber stamp" by Chaudhry was perhaps for "his selected prime minister".

Speaking on the water front, he said that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has been "held hostage" by the Centre.

Shah claimed that Chaudhry has designs to become the chief minister of Punjab.

Furthermore, in a statement on Twitter, Shah said that Fawad Chaudhry, after having been unsuccessful in conspiring against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, now seeks to do the same with the Sindh chief minister.

Shah said that it must be remembered that Fawad Chaudhry had written a 10-page letter against Buzdar to speak of his alleged incompetency.

"First Jahangir Tarin had hired him and now the Muttahida [Qaumi Movement]," he said.



