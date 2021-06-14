Letting overseas Pakistanis vote via internet will compromise confidentiality: Kunwar Dilshad

Former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kunwar Dilshad. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Former ECP secretary says letting overseas Pakistani vote via internet balloting will compromise confidentiality.

Says govt is resorting to political point-scoring, but the matter is a question of ECP's sovereignty.

Says overseas Pakistanis would visit the country in the past to especially cast their votes.

Former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kunwar Dilshad on Monday expressed his reservations against allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes via the internet and said that the process will leave no room for confidentiality in voting.



"Through the process of internet balloting, all data will be transferred [from abroad] to the National Database & Registration Authority, therefore, there will be no confidentiality," Dilshad said.

He went on to say that government spokespersons are resorting to political point-scoring, but the matter is a question of the ECP's sovereignty.

Dilshad said that in the past, overseas Pakistanis would visit the country to especially cast their votes.



On June 10, the Government of Pakistan announced that it has given overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari confirmed the news and lauded the PTI-led government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan, for making it possible.

"Congratulations, my people, you have every right to become part of the decision-making process in this country," he continued.

The decision was made as part of the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz had said that the introduction of electronic voting in Pakistan will eliminate manipulation, adding that the system will enable more than seven million overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

PML-N supports overseas Pakistanis' representation in parliament

A day ago, PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said that his party supports the representation of overseas Pakistanis in the parliament.

"Pakistanis settled abroad are our country's assets," said Iqbal.

He said that there are several proposals regarding how the votes of overseas Pakistanis can be guaranteed protection, which must be implemented after a national consensus.

Iqbal said that this will be imperative in ensuring there is no foreign intervention such as the one that was witnessed in the US elections.