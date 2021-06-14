Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar remembered her Sonchiriya co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared numerous behind-the-scene photos from the film Sonchiriya to pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant.

She wrote in the caption “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before.”

Bhumi continued “I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR.”



Sonchiriya, released in February 2019, featured Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.