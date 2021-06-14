Photos: Taapsee Pannu soaks up the sun in Russia

 
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu recently shared a breath-taking snap from her current trip to Moscow, Russia and her fan base is in awe over the country’s natural beauty.

The post included a snap of Taapsee sitting atop a flight of stairs, looking scenically into the distance.

The caption next to the post highlighted the current state of her emotions and read, “Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say “all is well” ! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let’s feel close to ‘Normal’ again ! [sic]"

