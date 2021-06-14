FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: File

FM Qureshi lauds Russia's decision to lift rice import ban on Pakistan.

Qureshi says Lavrov's visit to Pakistan strengthened ties between both countries.

Reminds Lavrov of early delivery of 5mn Sputnik V vaccine doses.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov where the two emphasised on enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Russia," said FM Qureshi. "Strengthening of these ties, after a period of time, is welcome news," he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan aims to promote cooperation with Russia in multilateral fields, adding that Lavrov's recent visit to Pakistan cemented ties between the two countries.

"During the Russian foreign minister's trip, various regional and global issues came under discussion," said Qureshi.

The Pakistani foreign minister told his counterpart that Islamabad attached great importance to the signing of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project, adding that both countries will soon initiate the project to enhance their cooperation in the energy sector.

Qureshi said Russia's decision to lift the rice import ban on Pakistan is a welcome decision, thanking Lavrov for facilitating Islamabad.

The foreign minister reminded Lavrov that Pakistan desired the early delivery of 5mn doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Lavrov in Pakistan

In April this year, the Russian foreign minister arrived in Pakistan to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership on economic cooperation and other global issues.

The Russian foreign minister held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders during his visit.

"Pakistan and Russia share a multi-faceted relationship and we welcome FM Lavrov’s visit in line [with] our mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral ties, deepening our growing bonds of cooperation & collaboration," FM Qureshi had tweeted when Lavrov arrived.

