Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday

Monday Jun 14, 2021
Beyoncé has shared how proud she is of her twin children on their birthday.
The superstar took to her personal website to share a heartfelt message to mark Rumi and Sir’s 4th birthday.
She welcomed them with her husband Jay-Z on June 13, 2017.
"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."
The couple, who also have 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have yet to share photos of Rumi and Sir as they tend to be very private.
