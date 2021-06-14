 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Beyoncé has shared how proud she is of her twin children on their birthday.

The superstar took to her personal website to share a heartfelt message to mark Rumi and Sir’s 4th birthday.

She welcomed them with her husband Jay-Z on June 13, 2017.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

The couple, who also have 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have yet to share photos of Rumi and Sir as they tend to be very private. 

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway
Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey

Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Meghan Markle's dad says he learnt about baby Lili's birth on radio

Meghan Markle's dad says he learnt about baby Lili's birth on radio

Anupam Kher pens loving birthday tribute to wife Kirron

Anupam Kher pens loving birthday tribute to wife Kirron
Alex Rodriguez spotted with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez breakup

Alex Rodriguez spotted with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez breakup
BTS drops live performance of ‘Daechiwita’ for 2021 Festa

BTS drops live performance of ‘Daechiwita’ for 2021 Festa

Jennifer Lawrence lashes out at GOP’s ‘radical wing’ for tightening voting rules

Jennifer Lawrence lashes out at GOP’s ‘radical wing’ for tightening voting rules
Anne Hathaway falls on top of a car in NYC while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Anne Hathaway falls on top of a car in NYC while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Sheryl Crow says Michael Jackson’s manager subjected her to sexual harassment

Sheryl Crow says Michael Jackson’s manager subjected her to sexual harassment
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle explained

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle explained

Latest

view all