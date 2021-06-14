Sara Ali Khan pays rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan remembered Kedarnath co-star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, saying ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress posted a sweet throwback photo with Sushant and wrote “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today.”

Sara Ali Khan continued “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.”



“From Kedarnath to Andromeda”, she concluded.

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018.

Rumours were also abuzz, Sara and Sushant were dating during the shooting of Kedarnath.