 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
AFP

No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees

By
AFP

Monday Jun 14, 2021

A view of the restaurant Johnny and Jugnu. — Facebook/JohnnyandJugnu

  • Workers of Johnny and Jugnu were held for seven hours.
  • "This is not the first time something like this has happened," says outlet.
  • Restaurant staff says mostly young people were arrested.

LAHORE: Nineteen employees of a restaurant were sent behind bars after a group of police officers in the city flipped out when the takeaway joint refused to hand over free burgers.

Workers at the trendy chain Johnny and Jugnu in the eastern city of Lahore were rounded up and held for seven hours overnight on Saturday, leaving behind unattended kitchens and hungry customers.

"This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last," the fast food chain said in a statement published on social media.

The beef started when staff at the restaurant refused a "request from a very high profile special guest".

Related items

Restaurant staff told AFP that most of those arrested were young people, including many university students.

Following an outcry among fans, nine police officers involved were suspended yesterday, senior provincial police official Inam Ghani said on Twitter.

"No one is allowed to take the law into his own hands," Ghani said.

Pakistan's police officers are infamous for corruption and for demanding kickbacks from local businesses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a reform of Punjab's police force, saying "cronies" had been appointed by politicians to control police stations.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22
Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured

Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured
Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion
KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week
Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers
Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt

Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt
SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province

SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province
FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties
Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan
Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi

Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi
Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown
Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all