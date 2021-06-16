Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Pop singer Justin Bieber is all set to headline Made In America music festival initiated by singer-rapper Jay-Z.

The annual two-day music gala Made In America will take on Philadelphia on September 4 and 5.

The festival will mark the return of the 27-year-old Canadian pop star to live performance ever since he released his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice.

Justin Bieber will share the stage with American rapper Lil Baby, who will also headline the show. Last year, the music extravaganza could not be held owing to the raging Covid pandemic.

Held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year, the Made In American event will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Apart from Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.