 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Reuters

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON: At London's Dominion theatre, The Prince of Egypt cast rehearse a dance weeks ahead of the show's re-opening.

The musical welcomes back audiences on July 1 with social distancing - measures big West End productions had hoped would end next week so that they could re-open fully but have now been postponed by a month.

"We are very fortunate that we have a very large auditorium and we are able to go ahead with a socially distanced audience," producer Neil Laidlaw told Reuters.

"But for most of the industry, it was very disappointing."

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions from June 21 to July 19, citing the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

The news was another hit to London's West End theatres forced to close last year because of the global pandemic. In May, some re-opened with smaller productions and at 50% capacity.

"A four-week delay to the theatre world is pretty much disastrous for a lot of people," Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said.

"A lot of producers, a lot of theatres have to make plans and change things. Most crucially what we need ... is that commitment from the government that this won’t be extended again."

Social distancing is not financially sustainable for major musicals, most of which planned summer re-openings.

"This delay is yet another bungle from a government that wouldn't be given a single star in a review of its performance," Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire, whose Trafalgar Entertainment aimed to re-open musical "Jersey Boys" in late July, said in a statement.

"The confusion and muddled-messages are reminiscent of a West End farce."

Last week, veteran composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose new "Cinderella" musical soon begins performances, vowed to reopen his London shows without social distancing even if it meant risking arrest.

On Monday, Johnson said the government was in talks with Webber "to try to make it work", suggesting "Cinderella" could be part of a pilot event scheme, a statement the composer tweeted he was "pleased & surprised to hear".

For "The Prince of Egypt", shows will be socially distanced for the first two months and planned for full capacity from early September.

"We're in show mode. We're ready," actor Liam Tamne, who plays Ramses, said.

"But of course, in the back of our minds, we were always thinking, can it be pulled away from us?"

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life

Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life
Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico
Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers
Meera says her family receiving death threats

Meera says her family receiving death threats

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker
Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship
Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Latest

view all