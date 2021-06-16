Chris Pratt talks about his life as a dad of two ahead of Father’s Day

Chris Pratt shares daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is opening up about embracing fatherhood and all the lessons it taught him.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor spoke in an episode of Daily Pop about his life as a father, ahead of this year’s Father’s Day.

Pratt shares daughter Lyla with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and son Jack, eight, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child. When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.'”

“And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done,’” he said.

“Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold,” he added.