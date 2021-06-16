Sindh to hold exams for students of classes 1-8 in school this year

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani chairs steering committee meeting of education department to decide on exams across province.

Intermediate and matriculation exams for students in Sindh will start in July, steering committee decides.

Students to only sit exams of elective courses, says education minister's spokesperson.

KARACHI: Exams for students of classes one to eight will be held in school this year across Sindh, it was decided during a steering committee meeting of the provincial education department Wednesday.



The meeting was chaired by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. It was attended by the education secretary, colleges secretary, universities secretary and other officials, the spokesperson for the education minister confirmed.

A decision was taken to take exams for students of class nine immediately after class 10 students give their papers in July, the spokesperson shared.

He said first year examinations will be held in August immediately after Class XII exams.



It was decided that exams would only be taken in elective subjects, while the results will be announced after 45 days.

Passing marks will be given in case of failure in optional subjects, while marks on compulsory subjects will be given on the basis of marks of optional subjects, the spokesperson said.

Schools will announce the date of examinations for lower grades on their own, the steering committee decided.

In-person learning at schools for classes 6-8 resumed across Sindh a day earlier.

Ghani had said the government okayed to start classes with 50% attendance after reviewing the latest situation of the pandemic.

Most educational institutes across Pakistan have resumed physical classes, while teachers and support staff are being vaccinated on a priority basis.