Olivia Rodrigo smashes records with debut album ‘Sour’

Olivia Rodrigo has managed to secure the top spot on the Artists 500 Charts for three consecutive weeks and even managed to beat Taylor Swift in its wake.

The singer managed this feat due to the overwhelming love her debut album Sour received from the fanbase.

According to Rolling Stone, the star accumulated over 171 million streams and 141,600 album-quivalent unit hits.

