 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Reuters

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

 
Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe’s top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand.

The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer’s company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

British Virgin Island-based Cyrus Trademarks Ltd, which had registered the mark CYRUS in 2010, however opposed the application for some of the products.

EUIPO backed part of its argument, citing the likelihood of confusion between the two trademarks. Smiley Miley appealed but failed to convince the patent office last year and subsequently took its case to the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

The Court overruled EUIPO’s decision, dismissing its arguments that the brands could be confused and that the name Miley Cyrus had no conceptual meaning.

“The mark applied for, MILEY CYRUS, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public given that it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known by most well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons...,” the CJEU said.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim
Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube

Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube
Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance
Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment
Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup
BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV

BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV
Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot

Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot
Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert
Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Latest

view all