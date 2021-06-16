 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi film Atlas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is set to star on Netflix’s new movie Atlas.

According to Deadline, the 51-year-old will star and produce the sci-fi thriller.

The film follows the life of a woman Atlas who will have to go against an AI solider in a bid to save humanity.

To defeat the rogue solider, she must, according to the outlet, "work with the one thing she fears most - another AI”.

The news comes days after her multi-year production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

The actress' Nuyorican Productions signed a deal where they will develop feature films and television series, as well as scripted and unscripted content.

"I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," she said in a news release. 

"Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source

Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report
Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row
Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim
Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube

Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube
Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance
Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment
Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

James Corden, Ariana Grande celebrate ‘No Lockdowns Anymore’

James Corden, Ariana Grande celebrate ‘No Lockdowns Anymore’

Latest

view all