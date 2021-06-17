 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s dad reveals how his grandson is coping with mother’s loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Late American actor Naya Rivera’s father has spoken about the death of his daughter almost a year after she drowned in Lake Piru, California.

George Rivera spoke to Entertainment Tonight and talked about the surviving son of the late Glee star, Josey, five.

George said that his grandson is handling the loss of his mother “really well” especially considering how his life too was in danger when he accompanied Naya during the Lake Piru boating trip that took her life.

“Tough situation, especially because he was there — it’s not like you’re talking about a ghost that’s floating around, right?” George said about the occasional questions that Josey asks about his mother.

“He’s got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid,” he shared.

“When he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He’s growing up and handling it really well,” he added.

He also said that Naya’s ex-husband and Josey’s father Ryan Dorsey and her sister Nickayla Rivera are “doing a great job” raising the young boy.

Naya Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 . 2020, following a boat ride with her son at California’s Lake Piru. A couple of hours after she went missing, her son was “found alone in the rented boat, sleeping” and “wearing a life vest.”

Her body was found later on July 13, the seven-year death anniversary of her Glee costar, Cory Monteith. 

