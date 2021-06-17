Kevin Hart addresses decision to discuss scandals with kids

 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Actor Kevin Hart recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his decision to discuss past scandals with his children.

The actor and comedian touched upon it all during his interview for Romper’s June Father’s Day issue and was quoted saying, “You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out.”

“And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.”

He went on to say, “My kids understand who their father isand, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you're able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that's on you constantly.”

