Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck 25km to the south east of Mangora (also known as Mingora, Swat) at 7:19pm.

The depth was reported to be 208km.



Reports have started to emerge that the tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad city and its surrounding areas, Swat, Balakot and Abbottabad.



Twitter users began reporting feeling the tremors in Islamabad, asking others if they too had felt them.

One user said it was very "mildly" felt in the capital.













This is a developing story and will be updated. Kindly refresh to view the latest version.

