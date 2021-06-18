 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals what actually led to Kanye West divorce

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian spoke about what led to her unfortunate divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian touched upon various topics of her life, in the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality TV star also spoke about what led to her unfortunate divorce with Kanye West.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” the KKW Beauty founder told host Andy Cohen about her split, calling their relationship her first “real marriage.” 

She added, “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

However, Kim revealed that she and Kanye have 'an amazing co-parenting dynamic.'

“I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim said about the Grammy winner. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

