Showbiz
Friday Jun 18 2021
Friday Jun 18, 2021

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completes 22 years of release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Salman took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scene throwback photo with film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said “Baees saal ho Gaye”.

The Radhe actor posted the picture and tagged co-star Ajay, however, he did not mention his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his post.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn also celebrated 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying ‘Didn’t think though that it would create history’.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted BTS adorable photos from the film and wrote “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

