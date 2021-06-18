 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Friday Jun 18, 2021

Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?

Mariah Carey took a swipe at Eminem in her new TikTok video in which she participates in the Wipe It Down challenge.

The clip shows the singer transforming from a housewife to the glitzed out diva.

The singer turns into an Eminem impersonator as she wipes the mirror in the video. The impersonator looks  much like the person in the “Obsessed” video. 

Fans are sure that Eminem, who reported dated Mariah in 2001 for  few months, would hit back at her.

Marian Carey, who denies dating Slim Shady, in 2009 addressed the rumors of a romance with Em, in her song titled "Obsessed", suggesting that the Detroit rapper was obsessed with her.

