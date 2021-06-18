 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British High Commissioner

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, on June 18, 2021. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, on June 18, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan "values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs".

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Bajwa made the remarks in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who called on him today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19 were discussed, said the ISPR.

"[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise the strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," read the statement.

Turner acknowledged Pakistan’s "continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region" and "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations" between both the countries.

