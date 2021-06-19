 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Farhan Akhtar heartbroken after Milkha Singh's death: 'A part of me is still refusing to accept'

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar is grieving over the sudden demise of India's star athlete, Milkha Singh.

Taking to his Twitter on Friday, the actor, who played the lead in Singh's biopic, praised the courage possessed by the 91-year-old.

"Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man," he wrote.

He further continued, "You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he added.

Farhan played Milkha Singh in a biopic on the late athlete. The movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta, was recognized around the globe.  

