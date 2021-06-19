Ayeza Khan reveals her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has disclosed that Bollywood epic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is always her ‘favoutite’ movie.



Taking to Instagram to mark 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam release, Ayeza Khan said “#22yearsofhddcs, #alwaysmyfavourite #humdildechukesanam” followed by a heart emoji.

The Mehar Posh actress tagged superstar Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the post.



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

The film was released on June 18, 1999.