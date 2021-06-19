 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Ayeza Khan reveals her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan reveals her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has disclosed that Bollywood epic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is always her ‘favoutite’ movie.

Taking to Instagram to mark 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam release, Ayeza Khan said “#22yearsofhddcs, #alwaysmyfavourite #humdildechukesanam” followed by a heart emoji.

The Mehar Posh actress tagged superstar Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the post.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

The film was released on June 18, 1999.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra's gets new 'summer tattoo' in London

Priyanka Chopra's gets new 'summer tattoo' in London
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit crosses 18 million followers on Instagram

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit crosses 18 million followers on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'
Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2
Farhan Akhtar heartbroken after Milkha Singh's death: 'A part of me is still refusing to accept'

Farhan Akhtar heartbroken after Milkha Singh's death: 'A part of me is still refusing to accept'
WWE champ The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a duel

WWE champ The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a duel

Atif Aslam offers Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans?

Atif Aslam offers Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans?
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completes 22 years of release

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completes 22 years of release
Aiman Khan opens up about her chemistry with Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan opens up about her chemistry with Muneeb Butt
Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new shoot: See Photos

Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new shoot: See Photos
KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera

KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera
Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England

Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England

Latest

view all