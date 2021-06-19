 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Millie Bobby Brown spotted with new beau Jake Bongiovi in New York: See Photos

Millie Bobby Brown is making a public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things star was spotted strolling on the streets of New York with beau and son of singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Captured by the paparazzi, Brown, 17, was seen in a pink skirt and white top while Bongiovi, 19, pulled up a beachy button-up and tan and blue shorts.

The lovebirds walked together hand in hand for a shopping spree.

Millie and Bongiovi's budding romance has been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. The lovebirds however have released no such statement yet to confirm the relationship.

