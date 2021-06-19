 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Azam Malik

Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on 'important' visit to mobilise PPP in Punjab: sources

By
Azam Malik

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has reached Lahore on an important visit, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to sources, several important personalities are expected to meet the former president in Lahore today and join the PPP.

Former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also likely to meet Zardari, the sources said, adding that contact has been made with former allies of Zardari to mobilise the PPP in Punjab.

Zardari is also in touch with various important personalities active in the country's politics.

According to PPP sources, former MPA Qasim Zia is likely to be given important responsibilities in Punjab.

Zardari is also scheduled for a medical examination during his visit to Lahore, the sources said, adding that he will preside over various meetings of PPP's Punjab chapter.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to close vaccination centres Sunday due to shortage; decides to reopen primary schools

Sindh to close vaccination centres Sunday due to shortage; decides to reopen primary schools
Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA

Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA
Farrukh Habib says bills passed by NA can’t be withdrawn

Farrukh Habib says bills passed by NA can’t be withdrawn
Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give bases to CIA for Afghanistan operations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give bases to CIA for Afghanistan operations: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months
Violence inside and outside Balochistan Assembly 'highly unfortunate': Bilawal Bhutto

Violence inside and outside Balochistan Assembly 'highly unfortunate': Bilawal Bhutto
How many cases are pending in Pakistan's courts and why?

How many cases are pending in Pakistan's courts and why?
Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British High Commissioner

Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British High Commissioner
Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

Sindh, Punjab running out of coronavirus vaccines

Sindh, Punjab running out of coronavirus vaccines
15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director

15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director
Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

Latest

view all