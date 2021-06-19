Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on 'important' visit to mobilise PPP in Punjab: sources

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has reached Lahore on an important visit, Geo News reported Saturday.



According to sources, several important personalities are expected to meet the former president in Lahore today and join the PPP.

Former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also likely to meet Zardari, the sources said, adding that contact has been made with former allies of Zardari to mobilise the PPP in Punjab.

Zardari is also in touch with various important personalities active in the country's politics.

According to PPP sources, former MPA Qasim Zia is likely to be given important responsibilities in Punjab.

Zardari is also scheduled for a medical examination during his visit to Lahore, the sources said, adding that he will preside over various meetings of PPP's Punjab chapter.