Showbiz
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody for two days

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday handed over TikToker Kashif Zameer to police on two-day physical remand in Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul fraud case.

Police on Saturday presented the TikToker before the court in Lahore and sought more remand of him for further investigation.

The court granted two-day physical remand of the accused and handed over him to the police.

The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, for defrauding him of Rs90 million.

Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of IG Police. 

