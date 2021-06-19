 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has paid rich tribute to Milkha Singh, who died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 91 on Friday.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and wrote “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji.”

Akshay further said, “The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!”

He also prayed for the departed soul of Milkha Singh, who was dubbed as ‘Flying Sikh’.

“May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh,” Akshay further said.

