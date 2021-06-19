Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has paid rich tribute to Milkha Singh, who died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 91 on Friday.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and wrote “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji.”

Akshay further said, “The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!”

He also prayed for the departed soul of Milkha Singh, who was dubbed as ‘Flying Sikh’.

“May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh,” Akshay further said.