Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Saturday Jun 19, 2021
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has paid rich tribute to Milkha Singh, who died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 91 on Friday.
The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and wrote “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji.”
Akshay further said, “The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!”
He also prayed for the departed soul of Milkha Singh, who was dubbed as ‘Flying Sikh’.
“May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh,” Akshay further said.