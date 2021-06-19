 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Kurulus:Osman: Actresses who play Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for their work

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Turkish actress Özge Törer received an award for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman".

The actress, who played Bala Hatun, shared pictures with her co-actress Aysen Gurler on Saturday after receiving awards.

According to Ozge, Ayesen, who plays Helen, also received an award for her work in the historical TV series.

Kuruslus:Osman tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The TV series is a sequel to another hit series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

