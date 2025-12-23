'Mighty Ducks' star offers support to homeless Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase

Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase spotted living on the streets of California

Ned’s Declassified star Tylor Chase sparked concerned after his video went viral that showed him living on the streets of Riverside, California.

In the video, Chase could be seen wearing worn off clothes on his very skinny physique. He looked sick and could be seen shivering in the cold weather.

After the clip went viral, the former Nickelodeon star received a hand of support from Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss, who took it to his Instagram, requesting people living in California to find Chase.

According to his video message, he has arranged a bed at a detox for Tylor, but he is unaware of his location as he himself is out of LA otherwise he would have searched out for his homeless pal.

He stated, “I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase].”

“I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

“All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself.”

Shaun told people through his video message that if anyone gets a chance to get Tylor face to face, just DM (Direct Message) so he can get some help for him.