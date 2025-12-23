Johnny Depp teases pirates-style comeback in mysterious new tiktok

Johnny Depp is sparking excitement among fans with a new TikTok that leans heavily into Pirates of the Caribbean vibes — and it appears to be teasing a new business venture.

In the short video, a tattooed hand, believed to be Depp’s, writes a message with a quill on aged paper: “As it happens, the rum is not gone.” The visuals feature ocean-inspired lighting, a compass talisman, skull-and-crossbones imagery, and a glass bottle marked with raised designs, including a series of hearts.

The clip ends with an “x” marking the spot on the paper and a reveal of a website for Three Hearts Rum.

According to the site, the rum is a limited release created by Depp. “Rooted in loyalty, driven by purpose,” the website reads. Pre-orders open December 24, though no shipping date has been announced.

An Instagram page for the brand launched alongside the TikTok, quickly drawing fans. One commented, “So excited to follow this journey with you.”

While the reveal felt sudden, reports in March 2024 said Depp had already been planning the rum venture, intentionally nodding to Pirates of the Caribbean imagery inspired by his tattoos.

The move comes after Depp previously spoke about financial struggles. During a 2020 court case, he said he had lost much of his estimated $650 million fortune and joked about wine expenses, saying it wasn’t $30,000 a month — “it was far more.”

Depp’s career slowed following legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, which played out in courts in the U.K. and U.S. In the U.S. defamation trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard received $2 million on one counterclaim.