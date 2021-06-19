 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
James Corden addresses life lessons in ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

James Corden recently weighed in on all the lessons his new animated film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has to offer children.

The TV show host got candid about all the lessons Peter Rabbit has for kids during his interview with Fox News.

He began by admitting, “I think it's a really important message for the children to hear. I think it's arguably a more important message for us adults to hear.”

“At one point, if you keep telling your child like they tell Peter Rabbit [in the film] that you're naughty and you're mischievous and you're bad, at some point, we as humans and particularly children go, 'OK, well, that's who I am and then that's who I'll be.”

During the course of his interview Corden also emphasized upon the importance of making mistakes and added, “The great thing about this film is that it really teaches children that we are going to make mistakes.”

“There [will be] some slip-ups coming your way and the mistake isn't the thing. It's who you are after that mistake. Who you going to be after that mistake and what are you going to learn from it?”

“Hopefully, if you have the love and support and forgiveness, which is something we so rarely talk about in society – the love and forgiveness and support of family and friends, you can find your way out of that mistake and become a better person.”

