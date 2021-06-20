 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Web Desk

Doctor who tried to save Diana after car crash recalls horrific night for the first time

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

The doctor who fought hard to save the life of Princess Diana has opened up about her death for the first time.

MonSef Dahman, who was working at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital at the time, said in a new interview that he was ‘marked for life’ after he was unable to save the late Princess of Wales.

Diana lost her life in a tragic car crash at the age of 36, on August 31, 1997, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

Dr Dahman was a duty general surgeon at the time and while talking to the Daily Mail, he said that the night staff at the hospital did everything they could to save Diana’s life.

"For any doctor, any surgeon, it is of very great importance to be faced with such a young woman who is in this condition. But of course even more so if she is a princess,” said the doctor.

The People’s Princess was treated for hours by medics, including one of France’s best heart surgeons, Professor Alain Paive.

"We fought hard, we tried a lot, really an awful lot. We could not save her. And that affected us very much,” he continued.

He went on to reveal that the team gave up at 4:00am and pronounced her dead.

Dr Dahman recalled that during the procedure, his shoes got Diana’s blood on them and while he was heading back home the next day, a man had said he wanted to buy them from him as they had “royal blood” on them.

The doctor refused and washed off the stains as soon as he could.

"The thought that you have lost an important person for whom you cared, marks you all your life,” he recalled.

"When it's a princess and you follow her funeral along with billions of other people, and you had tried to save her, that obviously marks you. It marks you all your life. Because it's so terrible that this beautiful person had such a tragic end,” he added. 

