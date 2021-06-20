 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 1,050 test positive for COVID over past 24 hours

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

A Pakistani man gets his temperature checked. Photo: AFP
  • Thirty-seven people die from coronavirus in past 24 hours. 
  • Active cases in the country stand at 33,972. 
  • Pakistan tests 41,065 people for the infection on Saturday. 

Pakistan reported 1,050 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 37 people losing their lives over the past 24 hours. 

The positivity ratio stands at 2.55%. 

Out of the 37 who died, 17 people who succumbed to the virus breathed their last on ventilators, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

The new infections have caused the total number of active cases in Pakistan to surge to 33,972 . Pakistan tested 41,065 people for the infection on Saturday. 

So far, 892,319 people have recovered from the infection across Pakistan, as per the NCOC. In Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, there are no patients on ventilators. 

The total caseload of the infection has surged to 948,268 (AJK 19,934, Balochistan 26,585, GB 5,803, ICT 82,344, KP 136,973, Punjab 344,970, Sindh 331,659) while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977. 

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

On Saturday, Pakistan reported the lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost three months. 

As per the NCOC, 27 people lost their lives on Friday from the infection. 

The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection.

