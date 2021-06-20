 
David Harbour teases the fate of his ‘Stranger Things’ character in new season

Fans of 'Stranger Things' would be able to recall David Harbour’s character being presumably dead

American actor David Harbour has opened up about his Stranger Things role in a new interview.

Fans of the Netflix thriller would be able to recall Harbour’s character of Jim Hopper being presumably dead in an explosion in the series finale.

However, it looks like the actor has some good news for fans as he teased the upcoming storyline about the town sheriff and how he is likely to have a ‘Gandalf-like resurrection.’

While he kept most of the details under wraps, he did reveal that his character would have a rebirth while being imprisoned in a Russian jail.

“We get to reinvent him in a sense. He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Gandalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him,” he told Collider.

Harbour further revealed that they “get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at that we get to see a lot of more of’, adding the tantalising detail that there are ‘some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on.”

