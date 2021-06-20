 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet ablaze yet again with viral dance video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet on fire yet again, dance video goes viral

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis have set the internet on fire yet again with their dance moves on Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s popular classical number Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

A video of Nora and Terence from the famous dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans on social media.

The duo worked together as the judges of the show.

In the video, Nora and Terence can be seen dancing their hearts out on classical song from 70s, originally featuring superstars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

The video has gone viral on social media and has left fans swooning.

More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day

Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan just had an adorable Twitter exchange

Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan just had an adorable Twitter exchange
Riz Ahmed was considered for ‘Udta Punjab’ lead role before Shahid Kapoor

Riz Ahmed was considered for ‘Udta Punjab’ lead role before Shahid Kapoor
Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody
Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 vaccine

Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 vaccine
Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral
Priyanka Chopra's gets new 'summer tattoo' in London

Priyanka Chopra's gets new 'summer tattoo' in London
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit crosses 18 million followers on Instagram

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit crosses 18 million followers on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'
Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Latest

view all