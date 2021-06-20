Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet ablaze yet again with viral dance video

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet on fire yet again, dance video goes viral

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis have set the internet on fire yet again with their dance moves on Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s popular classical number Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.



A video of Nora and Terence from the famous dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans on social media.

The duo worked together as the judges of the show.

In the video, Nora and Terence can be seen dancing their hearts out on classical song from 70s, originally featuring superstars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

The video has gone viral on social media and has left fans swooning.