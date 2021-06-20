Justin Timberlake gives ‘incredible students’ advice on music making

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake recently held live music lessons for a group of ‘honored students’.

The star even shared clips from the class over on Instagram and caption the entire reel to read, “I’m so proud of these incredible students at @staxmusicacademy - they blew me away again this year, and I’m happy we were able to make this program work despite the fact that we couldn’t do it in person.”

“A lot of zooms later — it’s clear this group of students has truly taken their art to the next level. Honored to be part of it… and to witness the progress.”

“Y’all are so talented. Here are a few clips from the process, which I hope inspires any young people interested in making music, to keep working and keep collaborating. Can’t wait to do this again next year - in person in Memphis!”

Check it out below:



