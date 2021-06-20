 
Karan Johar addresses hope to teach Roohi, Yash ‘inclusivity, humanity’

Karan Johar addresses hope to teach Roohi, Yash ‘inclusivity, humanity’

Bollywood star Karan Johar recently turned to social media and got candid about his dreams for Yash and Roohi for Father’s Day.

The hit filmmaker shared his thoughts over on Instagram with a caption that read, “Blessed to be a father…. My endeavour is to raise them as individuals and never Stereotype them by gender … teach them inclusivity and humanity in equal measure…”

“We are in a world that needs Conscious parenting and I aspire to be that parent…. Children are extremely impressionable so what we say around them truly matters! #happyfathersday to every understanding, supporting but never controlling father….”

