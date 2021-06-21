 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Bindi Irwin talks about psychological abuse she received from her grandfather

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Bindi Irwin talks about psychological abuse she was subject to from her grandfather 

Australian media personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin is detailing the psychological abuse she faced at the hands of her estranged grandfather.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the 22-year-old wore her heart on her sleeve and shared a post on social media where she honoured her late father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and her father-in-law.

She was then asked why she decided to leave out her grandfather Bob out of the tribute after which she gave a detailed response about the strained relationship she has with him.

"Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family. Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately me entire life has been psychological abuse from him,” she wrote.

"From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me. Preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship,” she shared.

She further said that she and her family have been giving financial support to Bob since 1992 in spite of the way he has treated them.

"We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees
Angelina Jolie alarmed about global state of displacement in refugee camp visit

Angelina Jolie alarmed about global state of displacement in refugee camp visit
Princess Diana’s brother hopes she is ‘pleased’ with truth being out about BBC tell-all

Princess Diana’s brother hopes she is ‘pleased’ with truth being out about BBC tell-all

Meghan Markle grateful to those who gave forever homes to animals amid pandemic

Meghan Markle grateful to those who gave forever homes to animals amid pandemic

Anthony Mackie ruffles the feathers of Marvel fanbase with his latest remarks

Anthony Mackie ruffles the feathers of Marvel fanbase with his latest remarks

Jameela Jamil joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Titania in ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Titania in ‘She-Hulk’
Meghan Markle says Archie loves ‘The Bench’ and has a ‘voracious appetite’ for books

Meghan Markle says Archie loves ‘The Bench’ and has a ‘voracious appetite’ for books

Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day with a heartfelt note

Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day with a heartfelt note
Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana in her new book, ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana in her new book, ‘The Bench’
Prince Harry was ‘very cross’, decided to do Oprah tell-all after titles were removed

Prince Harry was ‘very cross’, decided to do Oprah tell-all after titles were removed
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in orange skirt as she shares her new photos

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in orange skirt as she shares her new photos
Scott Disick's sweetheart Amelia Hamlin turns heat up in skimpy outfit

Scott Disick's sweetheart Amelia Hamlin turns heat up in skimpy outfit

Latest

view all