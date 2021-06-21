Bindi Irwin talks about psychological abuse she received from her grandfather

Bindi Irwin talks about psychological abuse she was subject to from her grandfather

Australian media personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin is detailing the psychological abuse she faced at the hands of her estranged grandfather.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the 22-year-old wore her heart on her sleeve and shared a post on social media where she honoured her late father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and her father-in-law.

She was then asked why she decided to leave out her grandfather Bob out of the tribute after which she gave a detailed response about the strained relationship she has with him.

"Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family. Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately me entire life has been psychological abuse from him,” she wrote.

"From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me. Preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship,” she shared.

She further said that she and her family have been giving financial support to Bob since 1992 in spite of the way he has treated them.

"We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being,” she added.