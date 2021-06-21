 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s brother hopes she is ‘pleased’ with truth being out about BBC tell-all

Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Princess Diana’s younger brother Earl Spencer has broken his silence about the BBC inquiry that found Martin Bashir guilty of deceiving the late royal for the interview.

While speaking on Good Morning Britain, Earl Spencer said he hopes his big sister would be pleased to finally know that the truth is out regarding the deceptive ways with which the former BBC journalist forged documents to get her to agree for the 1995 Panorama interview.

“I hope she’d be pleased the truth is out to the context. She was taken into a very dark place … [Prince] William referred to you know, her paranoia was fed,” he shared.

Earlier, when Lord Dyson issued the report in May about the disgraced journalist, William and Harry had both issued statements strongly condemning Bashir’s behavior.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” William had said.

Harry too had mirrored the same sentiments, saying that his mother lost her life through a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices.”

