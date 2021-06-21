 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Princess Diana said she 'didn't feel safe' and worried about 'car brakes' after divorce

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Princess Diana’s marriage with Prince Charles may have been turbulent for her but her divorce was just as difficult.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward penned a piece for The Sun and described how the late Princess of Wales felt her divorce from Prince Charles was “hell.”

“The divorce was hell. I was in pieces. I didn’t feel safe anywhere. I know it sounds silly now but I really did worry about the brakes on my car,” Diana had told Seward in their chat in 1997.

Seward wrote: “(Diana) even thought Prince Charles wanted her out of the way and had penned a note saying as much and even suggested Camilla was a decoy and he wanted the way clear to marry their children’s nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.”

“But now a year later she knew all her fears sounded silly and she was full of life and vivacious, positive and at ease. By nature, she was an incredibly insecure person,” she went on to write in her article.

“It was one of her greatest problems — she would never outgrow the habit of dropping her eyes when she spoke in her silvery, little-girl voice, but she seemed more at ease with herself,” added Seward.

Diana also told the expert: “He loved me when we got married and I loved him. We still love each other now, in a different way. At least I love him. He is a good person. It is incredibly sad about our marriage.”

“It was the people around us. They didn’t give us a chance. Charles is surrounded by the wrong people giving the wrong advice and he’s very unfulfilled and he really doesn’t do enough.”

