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Country star Clint Black hospitalised amid 'Back on the Blacktop' tour

The Grammy-winning musician, 64, is expected to stay in the hospital this week due to a 'medical emergency'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Black cancels his Back on the Blacktop Tour stop in Mississippi
Black cancels his 'Back on the Blacktop Tour' stop in Mississippi

Country star Clint Black is on the road to recovery after a medical emergency forced him to cancel an upcoming concert.

Black’s team announced on Wednesday, July 1, that the Grammy winner has been hospitalised with infected tonsils and will be unable to perform his scheduled show in Mississippi this week.

"Clint Black's performance at the Pearl River Resort Casino, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, has been canceled due to a medical emergency," the statement read. "Clint was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with infected tonsils requiring emergency intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Fortunately, the singer is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged from the hospital “later this week.”

Black, 64, rose to fame with a string of country hits in the late 1980s and 1990s, including Killin' Time, A Better Man, A Good Run of Bad Luck and Where Are You Now?

According to his official tour schedule, the cancelled Mississippi concert was part of his ongoing Back on the Blacktop Tour. He is currently expected to resume performances on July 9 in Minden, Nevada, with additional stops planned in Oklahoma City, Dallas, Orlando and Charlotte later this year.

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