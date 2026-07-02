Lil Wayne breaks silence after missing opening night of tour

Lil Wayne issues apology after missing the opening night of his extended tour

Lil Wayne is apologising after failing to appear at the opening night of his latest tour.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, the Grammy-winning rapper addressed disappointed fans a day after missing his scheduled performance in Bangor, Maine, a day prior.

"My Maine fans I’m so sorry...The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders," he wrote.

Wayne added, "I ain’t s*** without you I can't wait to come back and give you the show you deserve. Thanks for the inquiry."

According to the Bangor Daily News and WABI, the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., never took the stage during Tuesday night's concert at Bangor Waterfront, which was meant to kick off the extended 20 Years of Carter Classics tour.

Opening act 2 Chainz performed as planned, while a DJ kept the crowd entertained for several hours. According to the Bangor Daily News, Wayne had been expected to begin his set at 10:45 p.m., but by 11 p.m. fans were informed that he would not be performing and the show was ending.

WABI reported that the venue had even requested an extension to the city's curfew in hopes the performance could still go ahead.

Wayne is still expected to continue the rest of the 20 Years of Carter Classics tour, with his next scheduled stop set for Saratoga Springs, New York, on July 2.