Monday Jun 21 2021
Demi Lovato details complex relationship with late father: 'It's complicated'

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Demi Lovato penned a long note revealing her sentiments on Father's Day on an Instagram Story

Demi Lovato weighed in on the extremely difficult relationship with their late father on the occasion of emotinally charged Father's Day.

The singer penned a long note revealing her sentiments on an Instagram Story. 

"Trying not to wake up sad.. Trying to stay positive. Today is always so difficult. This is for anyone else who's lost a father, can't be with their dad, didn't know their dad, or anyone who has a tough relationship with their dad," they wrote. "I spent many years on this holiday wondering whether or not I should call him.. take it from me, if you can, make the call." 

"Some days I regret not calling but other days I'm proud of myself for holding my boundary because I was doing what was best for me and my mental health. It's complicated, and I wish it were different but this made me into the person I am today," Lovato added. "Anyway my heart goes out to the people still holding their boundaries as well."

Lovato's dad, Patrick Lovato, passed away in 2013. In a 2015 video, the Heartbreak crooner opened up about their dad's death. 

"I was very conflicted when he passed, because he was abusive," she said. "He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person. And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he said, ‘I’m so glad that [he's] taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'"

