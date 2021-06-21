 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Monday Jun 21, 2021

Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is celebrating his 39th birthday today, June 21 with the Royal family.

The Buckingham Palace on Monday shared sweet throwback photos of Prince William and his family to wish the Duke on the final birthday of his 30s.

On behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and other Royal Family members, the Buckingham Palace on its official Twitter handle, extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Prince William.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the royal family tweeted.

The same adorable pictures were posted on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family.

The royal fans also showered love on Prince William on his birthday.

