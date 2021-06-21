 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar returns to sets, begins shooting of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has returned to the sets as he begins shooting of Aanand Rai's Raksha Bandhan, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself with Aanand Rai from the sets of the film and announced its shooting.

He also dedicated film Raksha Bandhan to his sister Alka.

The Good Newws actor tweeted, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.”

“@aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond,” he said with a heart emoji.

Akshay further said “Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”

