Katherine Schwarzenegger fawns over girl dad Chris Pratt

Monday Jun 21 2021
Monday Jun 21, 2021

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her husband Chris Pratt’s approach towards raising their kids.

Schwarzenegger penned a sweet note to her partner for Father’s Day over on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!”

“I’ve fallen in love with you all over again these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you !”

