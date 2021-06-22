 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy saves the day for Cara Delevingne after wardrobe malfunction

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Cara Delevingne shared the clip and tagged Anya Taylor-Joy, while penning a heartfelt caption
Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne are showing the world what true friends are for.

In an endearing display of female solidarity, the Queen’s Gambit actor rushed to the Paper Town star during the Dior Cruise 2022 show to help her with a minor wardrobe malfunction.

When the supermodel’s silk fringe dress became tangled, the Emma actor swooped in to fix it for her and the heart-touching moment of girl power was caught on camera and instantly went viral on the internet.

Delevingne, 28, shared the clip on her Instagram and tagged Taylor-Joy, 25, while penning a heartfelt caption for her.

“Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth, and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear,” she wrote.

“Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s [sic] crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked. Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste,” she added. 

