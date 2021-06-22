 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi records coronavirus positivity ratio at 8.51%

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Image showing people, wearing face masks, standing in a queue. Photo: File

  • Karachi reports 8.51% coronavirus positivity ratio in last 24 hours.
  • A total of 4,666 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 397 people tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Hyderabad recorded 5.76% positivity ratio in last 24 hours, while other districts of Sindh recorded a positivity ratio of 1.87%. 

KARACHI: The ratio of coronavirus positivity was recorded at 8.51% in the last 24 hours, the Sindh Health Department said Tuesday.

Per the health department, a total of 4,666 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 397 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 5.76%. A total of 608 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 35 people tested positive for the virus.

As for other districts of Sindh, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the last 24 hours was recorded at 1.87%. A total of 8,711 tests were carried out out of which 163 people tested positive for the virus, the Sindh Health Department said. 

Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

On the other hand, Pakistan recorded an overall COVID-19 positivity ratio of 1.69% on Tuesday, the lowest in eight months. 

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's daily statistics from Tuesday morning, 39,017 tests for COVID-19 were conducted out across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 663 returned positive, while 27 people lost their lives to the virus.

The country last recorded its lowest positivity rate at 1.64% on October 1, 2020.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,034 and the total number of cases has reached 949,838, while 894,352 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases currently stands at 33,452.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the 27 deaths, 17 people died on ventilators.

A total of 949,838 cases have been detected so far. According to a province-wise breakdown, 19,979 were detected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 26,673 in Balochistan, 5,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 82,394 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 137,147 in KP, 345,141 in Punjab and 332,677 in Sindh.

A day earlier, Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 22,000-mark after 30 fatalities were reported Monday morning.

The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection. 

